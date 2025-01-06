Known as one of the finest all-rounders ever, India's Kapil Dev celebrated his 66th birthday on January 6, which witnessed Prasar Bharti wish the legend on his special occasion. Dev won India's first World Cup in 1983 and finished with 687 international wickets and 9,031 runs. In the clip shared by Prasar Bharti Archives, Dev could be seen talking about the pressures of playing cricket for India. Happy Birthday Kapil Dev! Fans Wish 1983 Cricket World Cup Winning Captain As He Turns 66.

Prasar Bharati Wishes Kapil Dev

