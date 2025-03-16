McLaren's Lando Norris piped defending champion Max Verstappen in the opening Formula 1 race of the 2025 season, winning the Australian GP in Melbourne. Norris starred at pole position, and held it until the end of the race, with Verstappen coming in second bettering his starting position at third. The 2025 season race witnessed several drivers crash on the track due to slippery conditions at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, with the likes of Carlos Sainz Jr, and Fernando Alonso spinning out. Most of the Australian GP saw the safety car in action, which meant the action was somewhat subdued, but the conditions dictated terms. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton finished as lowly as 10th in his team debut. Max Verstappen Wary, Lando Norris Cautious As F1 2025 Season Set To Kick Off at Australian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris Wins Australian GP

