Star basketball player Lebron James’ son Bronny James on Monday suffered a cardiac arrest and was soon admitted in a hospital. Lebron’s son is currently in stable condition, Lebron James’ family said in an official statement. A TMZ Sports report stated that on Monday morning Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest and subsequently an urgent call was made. The 18-year-old in his unconscious state was rushed to the hospital inside an ambulance.

Bronny James, Suffers Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James, the son of basketball player Lebron James, suffered a heart attack and went into cardiac arrest yesterday while practicing at USC. He is 18 years old. The good news is that he recovered and is doing well in the hospital. How much longer do we have to pretend… pic.twitter.com/Pjim92ZSdW — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) July 25, 2023

