Cristiano Ronaldo collaborated with MrBeast on YouTube recently which is regarded as one of the biggest collab of all time on the social media platform. Ronaldo initially uploaded a podcast and later MrBeast uploaded a video with CR7 on his YouTube channel. Once again, Ronaldo released another episode of the podcast with MrBeast where the YouTube sensation asks Ronaldo's son Cristiano Jr on the possibility of playing and recreating the father-son duo like Lebron James and Bronny James. Cristiano Jr replied with, "Inshallah" (God willing). CR7 in the past has shared his desire to play with his son before retiring from football. Nani Retires: Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Former Portugal and Manchester United Winger Hangs Up Boots, Says 'Congratulations Nanaca' (See Post).

MrBeast asks Cristiano Jr on Possibility to Play with his Father CR7

Mr beast asks Jr if he’ll recreate LeBron and his son playing together. Jr say God willing in Arabic realising nobody in the room speaks Arabic and then said hopefully 😂 pic.twitter.com/M0lVnpHiLT — A (@lconicCristiano) December 9, 2024

Watch Full Podcast Between Cristiano Ronaldo and MrBeast Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)