Magnus Carlsen and his wife, Ella Victoria Malone, are set to become parents soon. The World No 1 Chess Grandmaster took to Instagram and shared pictures of his wife flaunting her baby bump. "My beautiful pregnant wife," he wrote, while sharing the pictures. Magnus Carlsen and Ella Victoria got married this year in January in Oslo. Ella Victoria Malone also took to Instagram and shared Magnus Carlsen's post on her story. Magnus Carlsen, meanwhile, won the Grenke Chess Freestyle Open, beating Grandmaster Vincent Keymer in the final. Viswanathan Anand Puts His Weight Behind D Gukesh Ahead of High-Stake Norway Chess 2025.

Magnus Carlsen, Wife Ella Victoria Malone Announce Pregnancy

