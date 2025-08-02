Max Verstappen found himself in a bit of trouble after he was seen bizarrely throwing a towel out of his car onto the circuit during the second practice session of the F1 Hungarian Open 2025 practice session on August 1. This incident took place after Turn 3 at the Hungaroring when Max Verstappen was seen tossing a towel from inside his cockpit and out of his car. Although the piece of cloth was hurled away from the racing line, this act violated the FIA regulations, which could have attracted a fine. The four-time Formula One champion was summoned by stewards and he was let off with a warning, avoiding penalty. "The Stewards determine that the towel had the potential to have become lodged in the footwell and to interfere with the driver’s ability to fully control the car and that therefore the car was released in an unsafe condition," a part of the official statement read. Max Verstappen Quashes Rumours, Four-Time World Champion Confirms Stay With Red Bull for F1 2026 Season.

Max Verstappen Throws Towel Out of His Car

