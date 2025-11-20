Minakshi Hooda won the gold medal in the women's 48kg category at the World Boxing Cup finals 2025 in Greater Noida on Thursday, November 20. The 24-year-old from Haryana defeated Uzbekistan's Farzona Fozilova 5-0 by unanimous decision to clinch the top prize on offer. Earlier, she had defeated Korea's Bak Chorong 5-0 in what was a clinical display to make it to the final of the event. An excellent 2025 just got better for the young boxer with this gold medal. Two months ago, Minakshi Hooda had clinched a gold medal in the same category at the World Boxing Championships 2025 held in Liverpool and had joined an elite list of Indian boxing world champions, which includes names like Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen. World Boxing Cup Finals 2025: Jaismine Lamboria Beats Izhan Sarsenbek, Nikhat Zareen Reaches Final After Win Over Ganieva Gulsevar.

Minakshi Hooda Wins Gold Medal in Women's 48 KG Category

World Champion🥇 Minakshi Hooda takes the gold medal in Women's 48kg event.



First gold🥇 for Team India 🇮🇳 in #WorldBoxingCupFinals2025 #WorldBoxing #Boxing pic.twitter.com/nNPAL084W9— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) November 20, 2025

Watch Minakshi Hooda's Gold Medal Winning Bout:

