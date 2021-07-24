Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav would compete in the archery mixed team eliminations on Saturday. The event would begin at 06:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The event would telecasted live on Sony TEN 2, Sony Six and other channels on Sony Sports network in India. The event can live telecasted on the Sony Liv app and the website.

See tweet here:

An action packed day awaits! Deepika Kumari is LIVE at 6 AM today morning as India takes on Chinese Taipei in mixed team #Archery event. Now is the time to support our heroes! #Cheer4India #SirfSonyPeDikhega #Tokyo2020 #HumHongeKamyab pic.twitter.com/qYpQaf2Qwx — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 23, 2021

