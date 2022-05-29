Sergio Perez continues his impressive 2022 season as he registers his first-ever win at Monaco. This is also the Mexican's first win of the season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took the second spot as team-mate Max Verstappen completed the podium.

PEREZ WINS IN MONACO!!! The Mexican takes the chequered flag after an extraordinary race, Sainz finishes second, Verstappen third#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/HJktBZtkVf — Formula 1 (@F1) May 29, 2022

