Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra was surely in the mood for some festive enjoyment as he shook a leg to perform the 'Garba' at an event in Vadodara ahead of the 36th National Games 2022, which is scheduled to start on September 29 in Gujarat. Chopra, besides dancing with the people as part of the Navratri celebrations, also thanked a huge crowd that had gathered at the event on September 28.

Neeraj Chopra Performs 'Garba':

Neeraj Chopra Addresses Crowd:

EXCLUSIVE 🤩 Olympic Gold 🥇Medalist and World Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳 joins in to enjoy garba in #Vadodara, which is part of the Navratra celebrations in Gujarat, during his visit for the #36thNationalGames pic.twitter.com/Zj0UDpbw3l — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)