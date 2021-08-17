Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was rushed to a hospital in Panipat after it was reported that he suffered from high fever. Chopra was in Panipat to attend the welcome ceremony after winning the gold medal at Olympic Games 2020. The athlete had high fever earlier as well but tested negative for covid-19 on August 14.

Just in: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist #NeerajChopra leaves welcome ceremony midway due to high fever. He was rushed to a Panipat hospital by family members. — Tridib Baparnash ॐ (@TridibIANS) August 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)