Praggnanandhaa Plays Chess With Tamil Nadu CM Vijay During State Honour Ceremony For Winning Norway Chess 2026 (Watch Video)

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay felicitated Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa at the Chief Secretariat on Monday, presenting him with a INR 50 lakh cash reward. The 20-year-old Chennai native recently scripted history by becoming the first Indian player to win the prestigious Norway Chess 2026 title in Oslo. Following the formal presentation, the meeting took an engaging turn when Chief Minister Vijay and the young Grandmaster sat down across a chessboard. A video released by the Chief Minister’s Office showed Vijay making a symbolic opening move on the board as Praggnanandhaa and his family looked on. R Praggnanandhaa Makes History, Becomes First Indian to Win Norway Chess 2026.

CM Vijay Meets GM R Praggnanandhaa

R PRaggnanandhaa Meets CM Vijay

#WATCH | Chennai | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and awards him Rs 50 lakh on behalf of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu after the chess player won the Norway Chess 2026 title. (Source: TNDIPR) pic.twitter.com/Lf4dNgYrEX — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2026

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