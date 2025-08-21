South Africa's spinner Prenelan Subrayen has found himself in hot water after being reported for suspect action during the AUS vs SA 1st ODI 2025. Making his debut for the Proteas, Subrayen bowled his full quota of 10 overs in Carins, finishing with match figures of 1 for 46, which include the wicket of Travis Head. Subrayen bagged his maiden ODI wicket, dismissing Head with an off-spinner's delight delivery, foxing the Australian batter in flight, who jumped down the track only to see the wicketkeeper knock over the bails. In recent years, the ICC have come down hard on bowling actions, where on most occasions off-spinners are found at fault, trying to flex their arm beyond the permissible limit to extract more purchase. The off-spinner will undergo an independent assessment of his bowling action at an ICC-accredited testing lab. Fans can check out Subrayen's bowling action below, where the spinner gets the wicket of Head in AUS vs SA 1st ODI 2025. South Africa Spinner Prenelan Subrayen Reported for Suspected Bowling Action Ahead of AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025.

Prenelan Subrayen Bowling Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayo Sports (@kayosports)

