Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja achieved a career milestone during IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025, to become the fifth Indian national cricket team bowler to reach the 600-wicket landmark in international cricket. Jadeja has 323 Tests, 223 ODI, and 54 ODI wickets under his belt, since making his debut in 2009. Jadeja with his three-for also became the highest-wicket taker in IND vs ENG ODIs, surpassing James Anderson. Harshit Rana Creates History To Become First Indian Bowler To Claim Three Plus Wickets on Debut Innings Across Formats, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025.

Ravindra Jadeja Reaches 600-Wicket Landmark

323 wickets in Tests 223 wickets in ODIs 54 wickets in T20Is Ravindra Jadeja 600 wickets in international cricket – a milestone that cements his legacy as a true legend! 🫡🔥#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/rAeV92m81R — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) February 6, 2025

