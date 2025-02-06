Harshit Rana, who is making his ODI debut for India created history during IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025, becoming the only Indian bowler to claim three plus wickets in each debut innings across formats. Rana claimed 3 for 48 on his Test debut last year at Perth, and 3 for 53 in Nagour earlier this month. On his ODI debut, Rana after getting slammed for 26 runs in his third over, picked up wickets of Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and Liam Livingstone. Harshit Rana Attains Unwanted Record, Bowls Most Expensive Over By A Debutant For India In 50-Overs Format During IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025.

Harshit Rana Creates History

Stat: Harshit Rana is the first Indiam bowler to take 3+ wicket on his debut innings across each of the three formats. Tests: 3/48 vs Aus Perth T20Is: 3/33 vs Eng Pune ODIs: 3/53 vs Eng Nagpur * pic.twitter.com/fAIsIOgAmc — Sachin Tripathi (@Sachincrickinfo) February 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)