After a sensation hundred, Indian captain Rohit Sharma failed to rekindle his form in the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025, falling for one at Narendra Modi Stadium. Sharma got dismissed trying to defend the ball, which moved away from the batter at the last moment, giving Mark Wood, who bowled a peach of a delivery his first wicket of the contest, and ensured India's captain headed back to the pavilion without troubling the scorer much. Sharma was just 13 runs away from 11,000 ODI runs, but now will have to wait until ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to reach the landmark. IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025: Fans Gather at Narendra Modi Stadium for India Against England Match (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Falls Cheaply

Rohit Sharma 1(2) vs England 2025 Ball by ball highlights pic.twitter.com/Ib6CURboma — Naeem (@NaeemCaption_) February 12, 2025

