Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 12 (ANI): Fans thronged the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday for the third and final ODI between India and England. With India already leading the series 2-0, supporters arrived in high spirits, hoping for a dominant finish from the home team.

Among the enthusiastic crowd was Saifuddin, a passionate Indian cricket fan who travelled all the way from Bhopal to witness the match.

"I have come from Bhopal... India will win today's match and win the series 3-0. Today's match will also be one-sided," he confidently predicted.

The Indian captain silenced his critics the moment he found his rhythm, delivering a fiery ton that helped India secure a four-wicket win on Sunday. Chasing 305, Rohit remained undaunted, showcasing a perfect blend of endurance and power to lead the hosts to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

With support from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, Rohit dismantled England's defense with a knock of 119 from 90 deliveries, featuring 12 fours and seven sixes.

Rohit, with his 32nd ODI century, remained true to his words that there was still fight left in him. Jadeja, who witnessed the entire spectacle from the dressing room, believes that Rohit's century is a "good thing" for India, especially ahead of their Champions Trophy campaign starting on February 20.

The calm before the storm was evident when Rohit patiently defended the first couple of deliveries. He then found his rhythm, hitting his first six of the match. He raced to fifty in just 30 balls and played with spinners Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone, even as the ball began to turn considerably.

On his 76th delivery, Rohit stepped down the track, opened his arms, and smoked the ball into the stands to bring up his 32nd ODI century, the third-highest for India in the format.

With the series already secured in India's favour, the third ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday will offer India an opportunity to experiment with a different combination before the marquee event. (ANI)

