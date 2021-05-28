Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Miss Out of Olympics Berth
.@NSaina and @srikidambi will not be part of the Indian squad for the Tokyo Olympics.
The Badminton World Federation reiterated that the qualification period officially closes on June 15 and there will be no more qualifying events before that deadline.
(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/pbxLDDDZO9
— Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) May 28, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)