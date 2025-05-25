Kidambi Srikanth takes on Li Shi Feng in the final of the men's singles event at Malaysia Masters 2025 on Sunday, May 25. The Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng match is slated to be played at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur and it is expected to start approximately at 12:05 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Malaysia Masters 2025 live telecast is likely to be available on Star Sports. But fans in India do have an online viewing option with Malaysia Masters 2025 live streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Kidambi Srikanth Reaches First Final in Six Years at Malaysia Masters 2025 After Win Over Yushi Tanaka.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng

Big day for Indian badminton! 🏸🇮🇳 A tough clash with #LiShiFeng 🇨🇳 awaits, but grit and history are on @srikidambi’s side. 💥 It’s been a long wait — 6 years since his last final — but the former World No. 1 is making every moment count. All the best, champ. The nation is… pic.twitter.com/k1VLhXh5GY — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) May 25, 2025

