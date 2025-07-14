Saina Nehwal has announced her divorce from husband Parupalli Kashyap. The badminton star took to Instagram story to announce the development, where she wrote, "Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth and healing--for ourselves and each other." Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap were one of the most prominent badminton couples in India and the duo had tied the knot on December 14, 2018. Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, Leander Paes Named in 17-Member Sports Experts Advisory Committee.

Saina Nehwal Announces Separation From Husband Parupalli Kashyap

🚨 India's Badminton Stars Saina Nehwal & Parupalli Kashyap have decided to separate! pic.twitter.com/887oVHIojx — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) July 13, 2025

Saina Nehwal's Instagram Story

Saina Nehwal's Instagram story (Photo credit: Instagram @nehwalsaina)

