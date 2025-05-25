Kidambi Srikanth missed the top slot and ended up with a second-slot finish in the Malaysia Masters 2025, after losing in the final match against China's Li Shi Feng. The Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng Malaysia Masters 2025 final match spanned 36 minutes, with two sets being played to decide the fate. India's Kidambi Srikanth lost both sets to Li Shi Feng, with the first one ending 11-21 and the second one ending 9-21. Srikanth Kidambi had defeated Tanaka of Japan to reach the Malaysia Masters 2025 final. Kidambi Srikanth Cruises Into Malaysia Masters 2025 Semi-Finals After Win Over Toma Junior Popov.

Malaysia Masters 2025 Final Result

PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2025 MS - Final 21 21 🇨🇳LI Shi Feng🥇 11 9 🇮🇳KIDAMBI Srikanth 🕚 in 36 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) May 25, 2025

