Born on March 17, 1990, Indian legendary shuttler Saina Nehwal turns 35 today. The badminton player is a former world no. 1 rank holder, winning 24 international titles, including ten glorious Superseries titles. Representing India in three Olympics to date, Nehwal had earned a Bronze medal for her nation in the 2012 London Olympic Games. Credited by many for increasing Badminton's popularity in India, she was conferred with the country's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan. Take a look at some birthday wishes by fans for the famous shuttler on her 35th birthday. Saina Nehwal Reacts After Being Called ‘Kangana Ranaut of Indian Sports’, Says ‘Ghar Pe Bait Ke Comment Karna Easy Hai and Sports Khelna Difficult’.

Happy Birthday "One of the Queens of World Badminton":

Happy Birthday to Saina Nehwal the Greatest Of All Time Indian Badminton Player !! One of the Queens of World Badminton !! Trailblazer and Legend !!! Inspiration for not only many, but for Any !!!!!♥️♥️♥️♥️ @NSaina Some of her records are given in the 7 pics below pic.twitter.com/pPMdAul3Uy — Saurav Ghag (@ghag_saurav) March 17, 2025

"Beacon of Inspiration":

Warm birthday wishes to the incredible Saina Nehwal! Your determination, resilience, and unmatched achievements have made every Indian incredibly proud. You've redefined badminton for our nation and been a beacon of inspiration for countless aspiring athletes. Your journey has… pic.twitter.com/ipKyVBjBIl — Gopal Krishna Agarwal (@gopalkagarwal) March 17, 2025

Wishes From Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India:

"Heartiest Congratulations":

Saina Nehwal is an Indian professional badminton singles player. She is credited with enhancing the popularity of badminton in India. In 2016, she was honored with Padma Bhushan– India’s third-highest civilian award. Heartiest congratulations on your birthday #SainaNehwal @NSaina… pic.twitter.com/BPBTkgUGPP — Vinod Nambardar (@vinodnambardar) March 17, 2025

"Revolutionising" Badminton Scene in India :

Happy Birthday Saina Nehwal: Credited for revolutionising the Indian 🇮🇳badminton scene, Saina Nehwal rings in her 35th birthday today, March 17#badminton@NSaina pic.twitter.com/bMyXcbZr0P — news reporter sayma Khan (@SaymaKh32639264) March 17, 2025

