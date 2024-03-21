Veteran Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal is set to be India's flag-bearer at the Paris Olympics 2024. This decision was announced by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on March 21. Besides Kamal, legendary boxer MC Mary Kom will be the 'Chef de Mission' at the upcoming Olympics. An official press release by the IOA confirmed these developments. Shiva Keshavan, meanwhile, has been appointed as Deputy Chef de Mission, and he will work with Mary Kom. Paris Olympics 2024: Race-Walker Ram Baboo Breaches Qualification Mark, Becomes Seventh Indian Male Athlete to Do So.

Sharath Kamal to Be India's Flag-Bearer, Mary Kom Named Chef de Mission

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced the appointment of key officials for India's contingent at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Indian boxing star MC Mary Kom to lead the delegation as the Chef de Mission. pic.twitter.com/a5M4H7ops4 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

