Zomato just released its biggest campaign yet, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, AR Rahman and Mary Kom, together for an advertisement. The video posted by the food giant on X (formerly Twitter) reflects on the “secret ingredient” to success. Zomato’s new ad opens with a shot of cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, before showing actor Shah Rukh Khan seated on a throne. Next came boxer Mary Kom and music maestro AR Rahman. Further short clips and footage of old interviews, behind-the-scenes, matches and concerts, showing moments of triumph and tears. The viral video aims to highlight their hustle as their secret ingredient to success. The post captioned, “Hunger can take you places.” Zomato's Humorous Take Amid 90-Hour Work Week Debate.

Zomato’s New Ad Features SRK, Jasprit Bumrah, AR Rahman and Mary Kom

