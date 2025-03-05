Sharath Kamal, considered as India’s Table Tennis Legend has decides to call time on his professional career as he confirms that WTT Star Contender Event in Chennai will be his final tournament. The star made the announcement in the press conference ahead of the WTT Star Contender event. Watch the video below. He has won multiple titles for India including seven gold, three silver and three bronze medals in commonwealth games. He also won four bronze medals at the Asian Table Tennis Championships and two more at the Asian Games. The five-time Olympian won many prestigious honours including Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Padma Shri and Arjuna award for his contribution in India’s table tennis. India Star Table Tennis Player Manika Batra Bereaved; Loses Her Father Girish Batra Due to Cardiac Arrest.

Sharath Kamal Confirms Retirement

Sharath Kamal announces retirement from international TT after an illustrious career.. WTT will be his last as a professional player @sharathkamal1 pic.twitter.com/VKoQ1V6MBm — Indro (@indraneel0) March 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)