Star boxer and Olympic medalist MC Mary Kom shared a post on social media on Wednesday, April 30 and clarified the air on reports on her divorce with husband Onler Kom and dating rumours with business partner Hitesh Choudhary. In the post it was clearly stated that Mary Kom is no longer married to Onler Kom and they are now separated by mutual consent. It has also been stated that Mary doesn't want to reveal much about the separation. The post has also refuted rumours about Mary being in relationship with her foundation's manager Hitesh Choudhary or another boxer's husband. Mary Kom to Get Divorced? Star Boxer to Reportedly Get Separated With Husband K Onler.

Mary Kom Shares Post Confirming Divorce With Husband Onler

To Whom It May Concern pic.twitter.com/AhY9zM9ccG — Dr. M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) April 30, 2025

