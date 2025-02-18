Boxing legend MC Mary Kom has resigned as the chairperson of the Indian Olympic Association’s Athletes Commission (AC). She was also member of the apex sports body’s executive committee and resigned form the same also. Six-time world champion Mary Kom shared a message on the Athletes Commission Whatsapp group on Sunday, and wrote “I had a good time with IOA. IOA was a good experience of my life. I am sorry to share that I have decided to over (end) my responsibilities with IOA and I am resigning. My good wishes with IOA,” While no reason or any formal latter handed out to the authorities, an IOA athletes’ body would wait for ‘proper channels’ before deciding on the future course of action. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Mary Kom, Avani, and Suhas Share Insights on Discipline and Focus With Students in the 7th Episode of PM Narendra Modi’s Flagship Programme Promoting Stress-Free Learning (Watch Video).

Mary Kom Resigns From IOA’s Athletes Body

