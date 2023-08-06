The 13-year-old racer hailing from Bengaluru named Shreyas Hareesh, lost his life after sustaining a crash in the third round of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 at the Madras International Circuit on August 5, Saturday. MMSC President Ajit Thomas informed the same in a media release on Sunday. Young Rider Shreyas Hareesh Dies in Accident at Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship

Shreyas Hareesh Died Following A Crash at Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023

Madras Motor Sports Club president says, "Shreyas Hareesh, a 13-year-old prodigy from Bengaluru, succumbed to injuries he suffered following a crash in the third round of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 at the Madras International Circuit on Saturday..." pic.twitter.com/ernWMQIPbw — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)