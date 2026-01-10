Kevin Durant has made NBA history by overtaking the legendary Wilt Chamberlain to become the seventh-highest scorer in the NBA's all-time regular-season rankings. The 37-year-old forward achieved the milestone during the ongoing Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Centre. Needing 15 points to eclipse Chamberlain’s career mark of 31,419 points, Durant reached the target in the third quarter. The record-breaking basket came via a jump shot for a three-pointer. LeBron James Records 3500 Los Angeles Lakers Assists, Becomes Eighth Purple and Gold Player To Achieve Feat.

Kevin Durant Surpasses Wilt Chamberlain

Congrats to @KDTrey5 of the @HoustonRockets for moving into 7th on the all-time SCORING list! pic.twitter.com/IHWsTxWzUS — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2026

Kevin Durant's Record-Breaking Basket

"We are watching history." KD enters the top-7 on the all-time scoring list in classic KD fashion 🔥 https://t.co/G1bzb5SN0c pic.twitter.com/KAIOp61AM7 — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2026

