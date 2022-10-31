Ravindra Jadeja makes his return from injury as BCCI announced its squads for the Test and ODI series against Bangladesh, later this year. Rohit Sharma will lead the side with KL Rahul as his deputy. Rishabh Pant and KS Bharat would be the wicketkeepers with Mohammad Shami being the leader of India's pace attack, in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Apart from Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav were also named in the Test squad. In the ODIs, Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi were named along with Yash Dayal, who earned a maiden call-up.

Squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav. — BCCI (@BCCI) October 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)