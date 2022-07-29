Srihari Nataraj will compete at the Men's 100m Backstroke semifinals in swimming at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 30, 2022 (Saturday). The event has a start time of 01:15 am IST. Sony Sports channels will telecast the games on TV while SonyLIv will provide live streaming.

News Flash: CWG | Swimming: Srihari Nataraj advances to Semis of Men's 100m Backstroke event after finishing 3rd in his his Heat clocking 54.68 secs. 👉 Semis scheduled for 0115 hrs tonight. #CWG2022 #B2022 pic.twitter.com/RzvKzo6SxA — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 29, 2022

