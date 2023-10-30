Srihari Nataraj created a new national record in men's 200m freestyle at National Games 2023. Srihari clocked a time of 1:49.09 to create a new National Record. He broke his previous record of 1:49.73. National Games 2023 Medal Tally Updated: Maharashtra Lead Standings With 45 Gold Medals, Haryana in Second Place

Srihari Nataraj Creates New National Record in Men's 200M Freestyle Event

🏊SRIHARI NATARAJ CREATED A NEW NR IN 200M FREESTYLE Srihari clocked 1:49.09 in Goa National Games to create a new National Record in Men's 200m Free. Old Record - 1:49.73 (Srihari Nataraj, 2023 and Sajan Prakash, 2021) pic.twitter.com/X5YV6vNz3Z — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) October 30, 2023

