Srihari Nataraj achieved a big landmark in his career, as he broke his national record in the men's 200m freestyle swimming event at the FISU World University Games 2025 on July 18. The 24-year-old swimmer clocked 1:48.22s and with this, he shattered the previous national record that he held of 1:48.66s that he had attained at the Singapore National Swimming Championships 2025 earlier this year. With this performance, he qualified for the semi-finals of the event. Earlier, Rohit Benedicton had broken two national records in swimming at the FISU World University Games 2025. Rohit Benedicton Smashes His Own National Record Within a Day in Men’s 50m Butterfly at FISU World University Games 2025.

Srihari Nataraj Breaks National Record at FISU World University Games 2025

🚨NATIONAL RECORD ALERT🚨 Srihari Natraj clocked 1:48.22 in Men's 200m Freestyle at the World University Games to break the previous National Record of 1:48.66 Congratulations Srihari pic.twitter.com/8nxYcr4Vs4 — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) July 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)