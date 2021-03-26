India Win Gold Medal at Shooting World Cup

News Flash: Indian team of Swapnil Kusale, Chain Singh & Niraj Kumar win GOLD medal in 50m Rifle 3P Men's Team event of ISSF Shooting World Cup (New Delhi). India beat USA 47-25 in Gold medal match. pic.twitter.com/0QuqbCAuIY — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) March 26, 2021

