Jonathan Gavin Antony won the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF Junior World Cup New Delhi 2025 on Friday, September 26. The 15-year-old won the top prize with a score of 244.8 in the final of the men's 10m air pistol event and dictated proceedings in the summit clash. Italy's Luca Arrighi won the silver medal while Spain's Lucas Sanchez clinched the bronze medal in this event. This was India's second gold medal at ISSF Junior World Cup New Delhi 2025 after Anushka Thokur won a gold medal in the women's 50m rifle prone event. The ISSF Junior World Cup New Delhi 2025 started on September 24 and it will come to an end on October 2. Blissful! India’s National Anthem Plays for 4th Time in World Archery Championships History as Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini and Prathamesh Fuge Clinch Men’s Compound Team Gold in Gwangju (Watch Video).

