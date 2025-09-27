It is a proud day for Indian shooting at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2025. In the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Final, Rashmika Sahgal and Kapil clinched the Gold medal. Adding more to the good news, Vanshika and J G Antony secured the silver medal in the same 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team final. Rashmika Sahgal and Kapil bagged the gold medal after beating Vanshika and J G Antony 16-10, helping India have complete dominance on the podium in New Delhi. Jonathan Gavin Antony Wins Gold Medal in Men's 10 M Air Pistol Event at ISSF Junior World Cup New Delhi 2025.

ISSF Junior World Cup 2025: India Win Both Gold and Silver

