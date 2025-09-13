Esha Singh won the gold medal in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup 2025 in Ningbo, China, on Saturday, September 13, securing the top prize by a narrow margin of 0.1. The 20-year-old came out on top in the final of the event by shooting a score of 242.6, pipping China's Qianxun Ya,o who bagged the silver medal in this event with a score of 242.5. South Korea's Yejin Oh clinched the bronze medal in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event final with a score of 220.7. Rhythm Sangwan, the other Indian in the fray, finished in the fifth spot in the event behind Hungary's Veronika Major. Indian Shooter Suruchi Singh Tops ISSF 10m Air Pistol Rankings 2025, Manu Bhaker Secures Sixth Spot.

Esha Singh Wins Gold Medal in Women's 10 M Air Pistol

GOLD ‼️ 🔔 🚨 When the going gets tough, the tough get going as Esha Singh @singhesha10 nails the women’s 10m air pistol 🔫 🥇 at the Ningbo @issf_official World Cup to break India’s medal drought in style. 🔥💥🎊🎉👏🇮🇳#ISSFWorldCup #Shooting #TeamIndia #IndiaShooting #Pistol pic.twitter.com/3VHx4qT49Z — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) September 13, 2025

