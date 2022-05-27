Alexander Zverev is slated to go up against Brandon Nakashima in the third round of the French Open 2022 on Friday, May 27. The match would be played at the court Suzanne Lenglen and it has a tentative start time of 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Ten 2, 3, 4 and Six would provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also enjoy live streaming of the clash on the Sony Liv app.

Los partidos a seguir este Día 6⃣ en París 🔝



🇦🇷 Schwartzman vs 🇧🇬 Dimitrov

🇪🇸 Zapata vs 🇺🇸 Isner

🇪🇸 Nadal vs 🇳🇱 Van de Zandschulp

🇪🇸 Alcaraz vs 🇺🇸 Korda

🇷🇸 Djokovic vs 🇸🇮 Bedene

🇨🇦 Auger Aliassime vs 🇷🇸 Krajinovic

🇩🇪 Zverev vs 🇺🇸 Nakashima#RolandGarros— ATP Tour en Español (@ATPTour_ES) May 27, 2022

