The first semi-final match of the Six Kings Slam 2025 will be between the reigning world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz. The Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Six Kings Slam 2025 Semi-Final match is scheduled to be played on Thursday, October 16, starting at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be held at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately, there are no live telecast viewing options of the Six Kings Slam 2025 matches in India, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. So, the Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz clash will not be shown on any TV channel. However, Netflix has the streaming rights to the Six Kings Slam 2025. So, fans in India will have the live streaming viewing options of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Six Kings Slam 2025 match on the Netflix app and website, but will require a subscription. Daniil Medvedev Beats Adam Walton in Straight Sets to Enter Almaty Open 2025 Quarterfinals, Russian Tennis Ace Will Face Fabian Marozsan Next.

Six Kings Slam 2025 Live Streaming Details

ALCARAZ, DJOKOVIC, FRITZ, SINNER, TSITSIPAS, ZVEREV 🔥#SixKingsSlam kicks off LIVE on Netflix Wednesday October 15 at 12:30pm ET | 9:30am PT. pic.twitter.com/mtUp6P2etb — Netflix (@netflix) October 13, 2025

