Serbian legend Novak Djokovic will meet Jannik Sinner in the semi-final match of the ongoing Six Kings Slam 2025 event on Thursday, October 16. The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Six Kings Slam 2025 semi-final match is expected to start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there are no live telecast viewing options of the Six Kings Slam 2025 matches in India, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. So, the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner clash will not be shown on any TV channel. However, Netflix has the streaming rights to the Six Kings Slam 2025. So, fans in India will have the live streaming viewing options of the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Six Kings Slam 2025 match on the Netflix app and website, but will require a subscription. The winner of this high-voltage clash will advance to the finals of the Six Kings Slam 2025 event. Novak Djokovic Vomits Amid 'Brutal' Conditions During Shanghai Open 2025 Match Against Yannick Hanfmann (Watch Video).

Six Kings Slam 2025 Live Streaming

ALCARAZ, DJOKOVIC, FRITZ, SINNER, TSITSIPAS, ZVEREV 🔥#SixKingsSlam kicks off LIVE on Netflix Wednesday October 15 at 12:30pm ET | 9:30am PT. pic.twitter.com/mtUp6P2etb — Netflix (@netflix) October 13, 2025

