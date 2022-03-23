Ashleigh Barty, currently ranked number one in world rankings, has announced her retirement from tennis in what can be termed as a shocking development. Taking to Instagram, the 2022 Australian Open winner shared a video explaining her decision as she wrote, " I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I’ll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together."

