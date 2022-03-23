Ashleigh Barty's sudden call of retiring from tennis has indeed shocked many all over the world and in the tennis fraternity and Andy Murray reacted to this decision of her. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Happy for Ash Barty, gutted for tennis. What a player. " Ashleigh Barty, World Number One, Announces Shock Retirement From Tennis (Watch Video)

See His Tweet:

Happy for @ashbarty gutted for tennis 🎾 what a player❤️ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 23, 2022

