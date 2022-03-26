Iga Swiatek is set to become the new world number one in the latest WTA rankings, the first-ever singles player to achieve such a feat from Poland. Her dominant 6-2 6-0 win over Viktorija Golubic in the Miami Open helped get attain the top spot after Ashleigh Barty retired from the sport a few days ago.

Welcome to the club ☝️ @iga_swiatek is the 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 Polish player in tennis history to become singles World No.1 🇵🇱 #1GA pic.twitter.com/W8IEJh9C1n — wta (@WTA) March 26, 2022

