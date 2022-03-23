World number one Ashleigh Barty shockingly announced her decision to quit tennis on Wednesday. In an Instagram video, she shared that she would be retiring from the sport and following this announcement, tributes started pouring in for her from her colleagues and the tennis fraternity at large. Ashleigh Barty Retires: Andy Murray Reacts to Australian’s Shocking Decision of Quitting Tennis

Take a look at some reactions on Ashleigh Barty's Retirement:

‘Wishing You Only the Best’

Ash, I have no words... actually you are showing your true class leaving tennis in this beautiful way. I am so happy I could share the court with you.. tennis will never be the same without you! I admire you as a player and a person.. wishing you only the best! ❤️@ashbarty — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) March 23, 2022

An Emotional Tribute From Simona Halep:

Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?! Be happy and enjoy your life to the max xo Simo@ashbarty pic.twitter.com/WbX7kXnJ1l — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 23, 2022

‘One of the Nicest People on Tour’

An incredible tennis player but more importantly one of the nicest people on tour ♥️ Congratulations @ashbarty on an amazing career and good luck with what’s next! pic.twitter.com/Mhwzyf6nbX — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) March 23, 2022

'Wishing You The Best'

Congrats on an incredible career Ash 🙏 It was a privilege to share a court with you. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter, @ashbarty. You will be missed 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/bpL20nIUJQ — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) March 23, 2022

Thanks, Ash Barty:

For every young girl that has looked up to you. For every one of us that you've inspired. For your love of the game. Thank you, @ashbarty for the incredible mark you've left on-court, off-court and in our hearts 💜 pic.twitter.com/6wp9fmO439 — wta (@WTA) March 23, 2022

Inspirational Career Indeed:

A career that has inspired the world 💙 Thank you @ashbarty, for everything. We wish you the best in your retirement, and we’ll always be here cheering you on for the next chapter. Forever a champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eMv9ABhKB8 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) March 23, 2022

