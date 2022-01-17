Day 2 of Australian Open 2022 will see several stars take center stage as the first round of the matches continues in Melbourne. Daniil Medvedev, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu will be in action among many others. The second day of Aus Open 2022 will be played on January 18, 2021 (Tuesday).

