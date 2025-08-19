Novak Djokovic will be back in action in the US Open 2025 but this time in mixed doubles as he alongside his partner Olga Danilovic will take on star Tennis players Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva in the round of 16 encounter. The Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic vs Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva, US Open 2025 mixed doubles round of 16 match is set to be played on Arthur Ashe Stadium and has an approximate start time of 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Wednesday, August 20. The live telecast viewing option of the Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic vs Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva will be available on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. Fans can watch the live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website but with a subscription. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Draw: Top Seed Jack Draper-Jessica Pegula To Begin Campaign Against Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu.

Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic vs Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva US Open 2025 Live Streaming

Your ultimate US Open guide is here! 🎾 From thrilling matches to unforgettable moments, we’ve got you covered! 🙌#USOpen2025 Starts MON, 18th AUG on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/7s2H601cC4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)