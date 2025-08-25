An angry Daniil Medvedev smashed his racquet multiple times and destroyed it completely after being knocked out of the US Open 2025 with a first-round defeat to Benjamin Bonzi at the Louis Armstrong Stadium on August 25. The Russian tennis star, who is a former world 1 and US Open 2021 champion, lost to the Frenchman 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4 and was absolutely furious with the outcome. The Daniil Medvedev vs Benjamin Bonzi match witnessed a controversial moment when a cameraman walked onto the court and umpire Greg Allensworth awarded the Frenchman another first serve, leading to the Russian losing his cool and lashing out at him. After the match, he sat by the side of the court and smashed his racquet on the court and a bench beside him until it was totally destroyed. Daniil Medvedev US Open 2025 Controversy: After Cameraman Enters Court, Ex-World No 1 Angrily Slams Chair Umpire for Awarding Benjamin Bonzi First Serve, Asks ‘Are You a Man?’ (Watch Video).

Daniil Medvedev Angrily Smashes Racquet, Destroys it Completely

Daniil Medvedev looking totally distraught after his loss to Bonzi at the U.S. open. He’s smashing his racquet and just sitting on the court. Brutal loss to swallow. pic.twitter.com/CYvceKNR2M — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 25, 2025

