Daniil Medvedev has beaten Australian tennis player Adam Walton in the Round of 16 of the Almaty Open 2025. The Russian tennis ace Daniil Medvedev ensures a spot in the Almaty Open 2025 quarter-final against Fabian Marozsan with this win. Daniil Medvedev won 7-5 and 7-6 in straight sets in a close thriller against Adam Walton, after making a comeback from 1-4 in the second set. This match was played at the Centre Court in the Almaty Arena. Jasmine Paolini Advances to Quarterfinals of Ningbo Open 2025 After Beating Veronika Kudermetova in Round of 16 Clash (Watch Match Video Highlights).

Almaty Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Beats Adam Walton

Big fightback 💪 Medvedev turns it around from 1–4 in the second set to move into the QFs 🔜 pic.twitter.com/Md1e6trkCP — AlmatyOpen (@AlmatyOpen_KZ) October 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)