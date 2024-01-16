Bulgaria tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has now advanced to the second round of the Australian Open 2024 as he went on to defeat the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(1), 6-2. Dimitrov looked a bit loose at the start of the match as he lost the very first set but then made a good comeback and won the rest of the sets to win and move on to the second round of the tournament. Australian Open 2024: World No 1 Iga Swiatek Advances After Defeating Sofia Kenin in First Round.

Grigor Dimitrov Advances for Second Round at AO24

Dimi gets it done!



He defeats Fucsovics 4-6 6-3 7-6(1) 6-2 and will face the winner of Ofner and Kokkinakis in the second round.#AusOpen • #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/tzYuCo8A3q— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2024

