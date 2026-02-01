Carlos Alcaraz Wins Australian Open 2026; Beats Novak Djokovic in Thrilling Grand Slam Final To Lift Maiden AO Trophy
With this victory, the 22-year-old Spaniard becomes the youngest man in history to complete a Career Grand Slam, winning all four major titles.
Carlos Alcaraz has secured his maiden AO trophy, defeating Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 in a thrilling four-set Australian Open 2026 Final at Rod Laver Arena. With this victory, the 22-year-old Spaniard becomes the youngest man in history to complete a Career Grand Slam, winning all four major titles. Alcaraz now joins an elite group of just six men in the Open Era to have won every Grand Slam. Carlos clinched the Australian Open 2026 trophy in a marathon 3 hours 11 minutes contest, which took the first-time winner's Grand Slam tally to seven. Elena Rybakina Wins Australian Open 2026; Lifts Maiden AO Trophy After Beating Aryna Sabalenka In Women's Singles Final.
Carlos Alcaraz Wins Australian Open 2026
CARL1TOS ☝️
Carlos Alcaraz claims his FIRST Australian Open title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Irp0Ji3zXr
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 1, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).