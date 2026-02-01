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Carlos Alcaraz has secured his maiden AO trophy, defeating Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 in a thrilling four-set Australian Open 2026 Final at Rod Laver Arena. With this victory, the 22-year-old Spaniard becomes the youngest man in history to complete a Career Grand Slam, winning all four major titles. Alcaraz now joins an elite group of just six men in the Open Era to have won every Grand Slam. Carlos clinched the Australian Open 2026 trophy in a marathon 3 hours 11 minutes contest, which took the first-time winner's Grand Slam tally to seven. Elena Rybakina Wins Australian Open 2026; Lifts Maiden AO Trophy After Beating Aryna Sabalenka In Women's Singles Final.

Carlos Alcaraz Wins Australian Open 2026

CARL1TOS ☝️ Carlos Alcaraz claims his FIRST Australian Open title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Irp0Ji3zXr — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 1, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Australian Open). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).